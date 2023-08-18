KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas A&M-Kingsville looks to continue its tradition of success heading into the 2023 season.

The Javelinas jumped out to a 7-0 start last season before they dropped their final five games. Valley-native Mike Salinas now enters his fourth season as head coach of the program. It’s all men he recruited on the roster, and the team is built around upperclassmen.

“There’s no question I think that our guys have worked to establish a culture,” Salinas said. “Now, we’re coming out and defending that culture every day and what is our standard here, so it’s really neat to finally be an older group. I’m really looking forward to our leadership and how that propels us forward this year.”

Weslaco-alum Jacob Cavazos enters his second season as quarterback.

Cavazos started under center for the Javelinas last season.

Reflecting on 2022, Cavazos said, “There’s a lot that goes into this, a lot to be successful. Football is kind of the easy part. Getting 130 men, 140 on the same page is kind of the process we’re really focused on. If we can get everybody to believe, to buy into the same thing, then winning is going to take care of itself.”

He is not the only Valley native on the roster. Troy Billman, senior, Julio Cuello, graduate student, and Rafael Recio, junior, round out the offensive line. Gilbert Garza, junior, leads the way for special teams as the kicker.

Texas A&M-Kingsville kicks off its season on Sept. 2, on the road vs. Colorado Mesa.