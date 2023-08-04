BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Saint Joseph Academy football team is looking to claim a district title after coming up just short in 2022.

Austin Regents, which features a highly touted quarterback, edged the Bloodhounds for the top spot in TAPPS Division II-District 3.

“We have a real tough district and tough task,” said head coach Tino Villarreal. “My job is to make sure we stay healthy. I think if we do, I think we can make a run at the district championship.”

“It’s gonna take a lot since our toughest games will be on the road,” added senior receiver/safety Lucas Cristiano. “I feel we have a good chance of winning district this year.”

The Bloodhounds bring back group of receivers they feel can matchup with any in the Valley.

“We have a lot of fast, good receivers,” said sophomore quarterback Gavin Cisneros. “We have Claudio Torres, Lucas Cristiano, Andre Cristiano. I’m very excited for the receiving corps we have.”

Saint Joseph’s first game is on Friday Aug. 25 against Lopez.