EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) –First-year UTRGV outfielder Zerek Saenz is familiar with the Vaquero baseball program.

Saenz transferred to UTRGV from fellow WAC school New Mexico State.

The senior outfielder didn’t play last year, however he’s capable of putting up numbers when he’s at-bat.

Saenz led the Aggies in several offensive categories, including batting average and hits in 2021.

He’s looking forward to sharing his wisdom with the younger Vaqueros.

“I want to make sure to be a great teammate whether I’m playing or not,” Saenz said. “Knocking on wood I don’t get hurt. I just want to leave her as a great role model for freshman and underclassmen.”

UTRGV head baseball coach Derek Matlock is excited to have Saenz, who’ll join a pair of experienced players in the outfield, Brandon Pimentel and Brett Cain.

Pimentel and Cain hit a combined 20 home-runs in 2022.

“So outfield feels pretty comfortable,” Matlock said.

The Vaqueros will open their season on Friday night at home against Houston Christian.