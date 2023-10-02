MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rowe football team has kicked off district play with a pair of impressive wins.

The Warriors beat Palmview 35-3. They followed that victory with a 54-7 blowout win against Juarez-Lincoln.

Senior running back Isaiah Mata has shined in the Rowe backfield.

Mata has rushed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Our defense has been getting stops and our offense has been rolling,” Mata said. “Our O-line has been doing great. Made it easy on my part as well.”

Mata and the Warriors will face their stiffest District 15-5A Division I test on Friday when they face McAllen Memorial.

The Mustangs are 1-1 in district play.

“There’s going to be some hard hits,” said Rowe senior linebacker Miguel Vega. “Going to be a dog fight. Going to go out there, it’s going to be a big fight.”

“High intensity for sure,” added Row head football coach Bobby Flores. “Intra-city games are always that type of game. Going to come down to team that makes least amount of mistakes and plays tough in all three phases. Good team over there. Two running backs that are explosive.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

We will broadcast from the stadium leading up to kick-off.