FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rowe girls basketball team avenged last year’s area round loss to Laredo Cigarroa by hammering the Toros, 53-26.

“They gave it all they had tonight,” said Rowe head coach Alex Robles. “They followed the game plan to perfection.”

The Warriors opened the game with an 11-0 run.

“They come out really fast, so we just tried to come out faster and hold it until the end of the game,” said Rowe forward Evelyn Valero.

The Warriors will face Corpus Christi Veterans in the regional quarterfinals.

Area round scores

6A

SA Brennan 52, Weslaco 46

5A

Rowe 53, Laredo Cigarroa 26

Vela 42, Flour Bluff 39

Brownsville Veterans 55, Victoria East 50

3A

Rio Hondo 69, San Diego 39