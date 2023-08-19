MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rowe football team squeaked into the postseason in 2022.

The Warriors will have their work cut out for them if they want to get back.

District 15-5A Division I will be dominated by PSJA North and Vela. Both squads enter the season as the strongest in the district. They’re two of the best teams in the Valley.

That leaves Rowe looking at one of the other two playoff spots in the district.

“As a team we want to win city champs, go for that district championship and hopefully make a run in the playoffs,” said Rowe senior quarterback Lance Salinas.

The senior quarterback and the rest of the offense is working to the inexperienced offensive line up to speed.

“Skill position wise, we have several guys coming back,” said Rowe head coach Bobby Flores. “We lost some guys on offensive line. We’ll have some guys who will have to step in and pick it up quick. Overall, we have a good coaching staff that I’m thankful for.”

“We did lose a lot of big guys last year,” added senior defensive end Jacob Perez. “We do have a lot of speed and I feel confident about our team defense.”

The Warriors open their season at home against Pioneer on Aug. 25.