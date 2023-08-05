ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Roma’s run-heavy offense hopes to carry last year’s playoff momentum into 2023.

The Gladiators finished last season 5-6, enough to give the program a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. It was short lived as they fell to Corpus Christi Flour-Bluff in the first round.

That first-round exit has Roma determined more than ever to make it back to the postseason.

“What we learned is that we can make it,” Francisco Villanueva, Roma Head Football Coach said. “Our kids had to believe they could make it. Now they do. They have a little bit more confidence under their wing. Hopefully this year, it carries over. I know the kids are excited to get going again because that’s all that’s been on their minds since last year.”

The Gladiators return a key piece to their offense. Running back Isaac Lozano returns for his senior season after earning second-team All-State honors his junior year. Lozano rushed for 2,012 yards and 29 TDs in 2022.

Senior David Galan steps into the role of starting quarterback for Roma. Galan made his presence felt last season at the cornerback position.

“He and the guys are more mentally tough this season, putting them in position to win week-in and week-out,” Galan said.

Roma opens up its season with the Starr County Super Bowl, facing Rio Grande City. That game is scheduled for Friday, August 25.