BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Five seniors from Rivera Early College High School have waited nearly four years for their chance at playoff baseball.

Rivera reached the postseason this year for the first time since 2019. The Raiders swept La Joya 2-0 in the Bi-District round, a moment this team will not forget.

“We knew it was gonna be a tough game going into it,” said Sebastian Mejia, Senior third baseman. “We just brought our best just how they brought their best, and I’m just glad we came out on top.”

“La Joya is a good team. I’m not gonna lie,” said Roli Rivera, Senior outfielder. “We swept them. We did our job. We did our pitching. We hit. We did what we had to do.”

Five senior Raiders have waited their entire high school baseball career’s for a chance at the postseason. After failing to reach the playoffs the previous three years, Rivera finished second in the District 32-6A standings, with a 7-3 district record.

“It’s been a journey,” said Devin Parker, Senior first baseman. “With all the ups and downs, it’s been fun. Definitely a great experience. It’s got me feeling nervous, but it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

The Raiders look ahead to the Region IV-6A Area-round. They get set to face off against Eagle Pass in a three-game series.

It’s not enough for this team that they made the playoffs and got past the first round. They want to keep their season alive.

“We’re not done,” said Alek Guzman, Senior outfielder. “We’re looking to go to the third round, and keep on going from there. We’ve been working hard since freshman year to make this dream come true.”

Game one of the three-game series starts on Thursday, May 11, at 7:00 p.m. at Laredo Veterans Field.