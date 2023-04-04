BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rivera boys soccer team is the lone Rio Grande Valley 6A team left in the playoffs.

The Raiders will face undefeated San Antonio Lee at the Region IV-6A Tournament on Friday in San Antonio.

“That’s the beauty about the playoffs,” said Rivera boys coach Salvador Garcia. “Records don’t count, home field don’t count. Just who wants it the most.”

“We heard they’re really good,” said Rivera senior defender Jose Diaz. “We’ll see in the game.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.