HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rivera Raiders play the best teams in the Valley on a yearly basis in District 32-6A.

The Raiders face strong teams like Harlingen and San Benito, which is no easy task.

The Raiders are looking to win a district game for the first time since 2019.

“We want to win on and off the field,” said senior linebacker Miguel Govea. “Goal is to win as many games as we can. Improve every week. That’ll be a big factor this year.”

The Raiders finished last season with a 2-8 record.

They hope the work they put in during the offseason and in practice can lead to better results.

“Be the best team we can,” said junior receiver Perfecto Cruz. “No comparing each other to other teams. Day in and day out, we know we put in that hard work. Just expecting those results, big things.”

Rivera kicks off the season on Aug. 25 against La Joya.