RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo star basketball player Eliza Rodriguez signed a letter of intent to continue her playing career at Coastal Bend College.

“It’s very exciting to be able to continue my career,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who started at Rio Hondo since her freshman year, helped the Bobcats win multiple district titles.

She planned on attending a school in North Texas.

When Coastal Bend College showed interest, she ultimately decided to play at the school in Beeville so she could be closer to home.

“All my hard work and sweat and hours I’ve put in basketball has really paid off for me,” Rodriguez said.