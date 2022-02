LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo girls basketball team beat La Feria 63-40 to improve to 6-0 in District 32-4A play.

The Bobcats remain in the top spot in district play. La Feria is now 5-2 in district play.

Rio Hondo will play Port Isabel on Tuesday. La Feria will play against Grulla on Tuesday.