LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo baseball team is gearing up for a regional quarterfinal game for the first time since 2007.

The Bobcats will play defending 3A state champion Corpus Christi London in a one-game playoff.

“Being the underdog doesn’t put pressure on us,” said Rio Hondo baseball coach Sergio Gonzalez. “In game of baseball, anything can happen. It’ll be our best against their best.”

“Coach has put it in our minds that we can go out there and beat that team,” said senior outfielder Roman Perez. “We love being underdogs. Being Rio Hondo, that’s just how it’s going to be.”

The Bobcats will send their ace, Caleb Laster, to the mound against the Pirates.

Laster has a 16-2 record this year. The senior has struck out 160 batters.

He took the mound in their 1-0 area round win against Taft.

“If we can play like we did against Taft, I feel like it’ll be another close game,” Laster said.

While they may consider themselves underdogs against London, the Bobcats have put together an impressive season. Rio Hondo has a 28-2 record.

“It’s been pretty good because our team is confident this year,” said sophomore third baseman Joshua Laster.

The one-game playoff will be played on Thursday night at San Diego High School. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.