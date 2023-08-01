HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Bobcats lost their first four games of the season in 2022.

They bounced back to earn a share of the District 16-3A Division I title with San Diego.

Coach Rocky James’ team, which finished with a 5-6 record in 2022, will look to win the district outright and advance past the first round of the playoffs.

More than handful of defensive starters are coming back.

On offense, the Bobcats will be led by a pair of juniors, quarterback Ruben Atkinson and receiver/linebacker Keyan Lopez.

“We have a good line,” said Lopez. “Got Ruben Atkinson and some good receivers from last year. Looking pretty good. “

Lopez and Atkinson have a strong bond they hope can help the team do better than last year.

“We feel pretty confident,” Atkinson said. “Chemistry is there. Close friends since we were little, on the field and the basketball court.”

The Bobcats open their season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Raymondville.