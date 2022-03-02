EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers currently sit at the top of the NBA G League Western Conference with a 15-5 record, and also lead the league in several statistics.

The Vipers lead the entire G League in points per game (PPG) 126.7, rebounds per game (RPG) 50.6, steals per game (SPG) 11.6, and field goal percentage (FG%) 48.0.

The team has created a cohesive unit between Trevelin Queen, Daishen Nix, Anthony Lamb, and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Kabengele even came into his own against the Texas Legends on Feb. 26, putting up 21 points, with 13 rebounds and 3 assists.

There are currently only 14 more games left in the regular season, with a good mix of teams that have taken the Vipers to their limit like the Agua Caliente Clippers, that hold an overtime win over the Vipers. There are also teams like the Iowa Wolves that the Vipers haven’t faced this season, which could prove an unforeseen test for them.

For now, the Vipers are getting ready to host the Southbay Lakers on March 3rd and 4th. The Vipers have faced Southbay once this season, which had Southbay taking the game, 130-121. Only time can tell if the Southbay Lakers have the Vipers number, or if the Vipers have a new trick up their sleeve at home.