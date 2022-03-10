EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Toros 2022 season is set to kick off with a home opener on March 12 against Oakland Roots SC.

The Toros enter the season looking to make improvements from last season as they build their roster with newcomers and returning faces.

Last season saw the Toros nearly miss eligibility for the playoffs, but clinched their spot when they rallied with three straight wins to end the regular season.

The team even showed that it came to play in the playoffs, knocking off Pheonix Rising FC, the defending USL Champions, in the first round of the tournament. The game was tied at 3 and went to penalty kicks, with the Toros inching out over Pheonix with a score of 4-3 in kicks.

Unfortunately, the momentum stopped there as the Toros fell in the next round of the tournament against San Antonio FC, 3-1.

The Toros look to expand their competitive opportunities this year as they will not only compete in the USL regular season but also in the U.S. Open Cup for the very first time. The team will go head to head with North Carolina FC on April 6 for the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

As for the USL season, the Toros will face Oakland Roots at HEB Park in Edinburg at 7:30 p.m on March 12.