RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The schedule for the RGV Dorados was announced on Feb. 23, and left fans of the team wondering how they’d be able to watch games and enjoy arena football again if the team wouldn’t be playing any games in the Rio Grande Valley.

Mario Rey, Dorados Managing Partner, responded to fans’ criticisms of the decision to be a travel team in a Facebook post on Feb. 26.

“We would like to thank our fans for their passionate feedback in regards to the upcoming season. The decision to play this season was made with a long-term goal in mind, not just a one-year attempt,” Rey explained in the post. “COVID-19 has brought many challenges to us as a society and in particular indoor sports. One of our main goals this season is to properly measure if there is an interest in the Dorados in our beloved Rio Grande Valley.”

Rey would add how the decision was made to not force a product on the valley that wasn’t wanted, making it not financially viable for this area.

He would also say how they would be using a partnership to gauge the interest of the team in the valley. The partnership, announced on Feb. 28, is with Rio Sports Live, a valley-based group that broadcasts sports from all across the valley.

“We are extremely excited about the partnership with Rio Sports Live, what a wonderful opportunity for our team this season,” Rey said in a post.

Rio Sports Live will air all seven Dorados games and This Week in Dorado Nation, a weekly coaches show.