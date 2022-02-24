RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Arena Football Association has announced schedules for each of its six teams, and the RGV Dorados have been put in a very unique situation.

The Dorados, playing in their first arena season since 2019, will be a traveling team for their first season as part of the Arena Football Association (AFA).

The team will play all of seven of their games away, with no games being played in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Obviously a lot has changed in the world since 2019,” explained Dorados Managing Partner Mario Rey. “Playing as a travel team this season will allow us to gauge our market and our fans’ interest in returning to indoor events due to the pandemic. The Arena Football Association’s vision and partnership with our organization made the decision to participate this season possible. We look forward to the upcoming season and providing players here in the Rio Grande Valley with an opportunity to play on this stage.”

The AFA season opens up on April 9 with a game between the Magnolia State Spartans and Wichita Force.

The Dorados schedule is as follows.

Week 1 – Bye

Week 2 – Saturday. April 16

Rio Grande Valley at Wichita Force

Week 3 – Friday, April 22

Rio Grande Valley at Texas Jets

Week 4 – Bye

Week 5 – Friday, May 6

Rio Grande Valley at West Texas Warbirds

Week 6 – Saturday, May 14

Rio Grande Valley at Wichita Force

Week 7 – Saturday, May 21

Rio Grande Valley at Texas Jets

Week 8 – Bye

Week 9 – Bye

Week 10 – Sunday, June 12

Rio Grande Valley at North Texas Bulls

Week 11 – Saturday, June 18

Rio Grande Valley at Magnolia State Spartans

Week 12 – Bye