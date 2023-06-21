HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Boxing Hall of Fame announced its second annual hall of fame class.

Heavyweight boxer Eric “Drummer Boy” Molina, who fought several big-name fighters in title matches, was one of the inductees.

“I faced Deontay Wilder in his backyard, Anthony Joshua in his backyard,” Molina said. “Seventeen years, it’s been a crazy ride in boxing. Beautiful memories.”

The other inductees include Robert Campos, Raul “El Tigre” Casarez, Mario Davila and Omar Figueroa.

Figueroa trained his two sons, Omar Jr. and Brandon, to become become pro boxers.

“Unbelievable, honestly,” Figueroa said. “Dreaming about me being a world champion. But it couldn’t be done. So I put all my intention and everything into my older son. God blessed us and sure enough, a world champion.”

The induction ceremony will be held on August 11th.