HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pair of Rio Grande Valley track and field athletes won gold medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Friday.

Both athletes will compete at the Division I level in college.

Rio Grande City’s Serina Ramirez won gold in the girls 5A shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 7.75 inches. Ramirez, a senior, will throw at Texas Christian University on the collegiate level.

Pioneer’s Evan Thompson won gold in the boys 5A shot put with a throw of 60 feet, 3.75 inches.

The Pioneer senior will throw on the collegiate level at the University of the Incarnate Word.