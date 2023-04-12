GEORGETOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo beats San Elizario 1-0 to advance the the 4A State Championship game for the first time since 2009.

The Pirates score with less than a minute in regulation to get past the three-time state champs.

Senior Reynaldo Cantu was in front of the goal to put it in for Hidalgo on a free kick.

“I was looking at the screen and I saw there was less than a minute left,” said Reynaldo Cantu, senior forward. “I told my teammate send it to the middle and it was going to be a goal. The goalie missed it, and I threw my whole body at the ball to score.”

“It’s what you see in the movies,” said Esteban Alegria, Hidalgo Boys Soccer Head Coach. “That’s the kind of season we’ve had. The boys can do it. We have one more though. That’s our slogan: win one more.”

Hidalgo gets set to take on Palestine on Friday, April 12, at 2:30 p.m.