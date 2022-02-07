EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — February 7 marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of then UTRGV Men’s Basketball Head Coach Lew Hill, and though time has gone on, the impact Hill left on UTRGV still remains.

Lew Hill coached the Vaqueros for five seasons, starting in 2016, and in that time he was able to create a basketball program that not only improved but reached new heights as they broke program records. However, to the players and to UTRGV, Hill was more than just their coach.

“Coach is just a label, I think Lew was more than just a label as a coach,” Matt Figger, current UTRGV Men’s Basketball Head Coach, said during the UTRGV Coaches Show. “He was a friend, a mentor. [He] knew how it was to grow up tough, [and] could identify with a lot of kids.”

Hill’s coaching and mentoring, put him above and beyond in the eyes of athletes, staff, and community members alike. UTRGV Athletics created Lew Hill Tribute Night, to honor Hill and remember how he changed the lives of so many.

The UTRGV Men’s Basketball team went head to head with Lamar that night, and by the end of it, the Vaqueros had won, 93-79.

“Every one of us in that locker room, are all in that locker room because of Lew Hill,” Figger said. “He impacted all of us, one way or another.”

That impact pushed players like Marek Nelson, to go above and beyond to honor Hill.

“It was bigger than basketball tonight,” Nelson said in a post-game conference. “Tonight wasn’t really about us, it was about the legacy of Coach Hill.”

A legacy that will last with the university, and the UTRGV Baseketball program, forever.