RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville athlete Jayson Cantu signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Cantu, who plays five sports at Raymondville, is accomplishing his goal of playing baseball on the collegiate level.

“Mind blowing to me because the recruiting process was slow,” Cantu said. “Not gonna lie, Lot of texting and no response. When I got that notification right before a game, it blew me away.”

In high school, Cantu has experience at pitcher, catcher and first base. At OLLU, he’ll focus on playing first base.

“I’m ready to get to work, Cantu said. “Getting in those cages and getting used to the fastballs, 90 mph-plus.”