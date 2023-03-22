RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville girls soccer team was determined to make history this season.

Raymondville won a share of the District 32-4A title by winning 13 of its 14 district games.

The Bearkats shared the district title with IDEA Alamo. The district title is the first in program history.

“The ride so far this year has been amazing,” said Alex Delgado, Raymondville’s girls soccer coach. “The crew we have, we’re top-heavy with seniors.”

One of the team’s standout players is senior forward Elizabeth Torres. The striker scored 33 of the team’s 87 goals in district play.

“Putting in the work and we finally did it,” Torres said. “Co-district champs. It’s been great playing with these girls.”

“She’s been reliable,” Delgado said. “Trust her with everything we do.”

The Bearkats also played sound defense, only conceding eight goals against district foes.

“Blood, sweat and tears with my girls,” said senior defender Briseis Zamora. “We’re not done yet, you know.”

Raymondville’s next mission is to win a playoff game for the first time in program history.

The Bearkats will host Rio Hondo in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Kick-off is set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m.