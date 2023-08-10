HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Raymondville football team has struggled to reach the .500 mark in recent years.

The Bearkats’ last winning season, not counting the reduced 2020 Covid season, was in 2019, when the Bearkats finished 9-2. .

Last year’s team posted a 4-6 record.

“This year we’re coming back, said senior wide receiver/defensive back Jacob Garza. “We want to have a winning team, a winning season.”

Raymondville will have a new starting quarterback, junior Luis De La Paz.

The junior is making the jump from the junior varsity team.

“It’s a big job,” De La Paz said. “Got to lead the team. When we lose, I got to take blame.”

The junior quarterback has the backing of wide receiver/defensive back Christopher Gonzalez, who has played previously with De La Paz.

“I’ve played more years with Luis than the other quarterback,” Gonzalez said. “I like the way he throws.”

The Bearkats open their season on Aug. 25 against Rio Hondo.