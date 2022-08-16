EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raul Salas looks to change the culture and direction of the Edinburg Economedes football program this season.

The Jaguars finished last season 2-8, and Economedes was only able to pick up one district win.

However, the team looks different this season with a younger core in the mix. Fresh faces means change in the program, and the team can already feel them.

“This year, there’s more guys. There’s more passion,” said Ramsey Ramirez, senior defensive end. “There’s more fun. It’s just a different setting from the other years.”

One constant the seniors for Economedes have continued throughout their time in the program is their heart and passion for the game. As leaders, they want to continue that tradition onto the younger teammates and future Jaguars.

“Put in heart,” said Vicente Aguirre, senor linebacker. “It’s hard work, passion, and they need it. They need to give it all they got. You have to have love for the game.”

Economedes kicks off its season at Donna North on Thursday, Aug. 25.