MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland football team is optimistic about the upcoming football season even though a pair of quarterbacks, senior Cole Gerlach and and junior Bo Krell are competing for the starting spot.

“We’re going to fight for the district championship and hopefully make a deep playoff run,” said head coach Craig Krell.

Sharyland went 8-3 in 2021.

The Rattlers lost to Floresville in the first round of the playoffs.

A majority of the offensive starters are returning, including senior running back Alan Guerrero who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year.

“We have three returning starters on the line,” said Guerrero. “Honestly, I feel we have one of the best, if not the best offensive lines in the Valley. I’m pretty confident and looking forward to this year.”

Twins Alan and Alek Gonzalez plays pivotal roles on offense and defense.

The Rattlers will look to the pair to help lead the offense.

“We have such a strong connection with all of our guys,” said Alan, who is a receiver and safety.”

“Every starter on offense, we were all starters on offense together in seventh grade,” said Alek, who is a receiver and cornerback. “We’ve all been talking about it since seventh grade. It’s finally here.”

Linebacker Gabriel Guajardo says the team is just as enthusiastic on the defensive side of the ball.

“We have a lot of good people coming back from last year,” said the senior linebacker. “We’ve worked hard to be prepared for this season.”

Sharyland will open the season with a road game against Pace on Thursday, Aug. 25.