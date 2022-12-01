PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North (13-0, 7-0) football team is in unfamiliar territory.

“I know it’s one thing the program has never done,” said the team’s defensive coordinator, Brett Esparza. “Thirteen wins is something the program has never done. Fourteen sounds better than 13.”

The Raiders have focused all week long on their fourth round opponent, Corpus Christi Veterans.

The players on the team knew they would have a good chance of making a deep playoff run, with many players coming back from the 2021 team that reached the third round of the playoffs.

“I mean, all offseason, all summer, we’ve been putting in the work,” said junior linebacker Mikey Gonzales. “Working hard in the weight room, on the field in the hot sun. The coaches have been helping us a lot, just giving us all the knowledge and the game plans and been just working hard.”

The Raiders will face Corpus Christi Veterans on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. The game will be played at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.