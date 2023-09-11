SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA football team will take on Hanna in our game of the week on Friday at PSJA Stadium.

Hanna enters the game with a 1-2 record. PSJA is 0-3.

The Bears have suffered some close losses. Weslaco East edged PSJA, 32-29, in week two. Last week, Los Fresnos came back to beat PSJA, 23-22.

“We wanted to test ourselves with great competition to get ready for district,” said PSJA head coach Lupe Rodriguez. “It’s hard to keep kids motivated but I told them be patient. We’re gonna be fine. You’ve played some tough opponents.”

Despite the slow start, the Bears are focused on winning a District 31-6A title.

“It’s not about short term, it’s about long term and getting ready for district,” said senior quarterback Jaime Lopez.

Friday’s contest against Hanna is PSJA’s homecoming game.

“Hopefully we’re more aggressive this week,” said junior linebacker Armando Davila. “I think we should come out victorious against Hanna, God willing.”

We’ll be broadcasting live from PSJA Stadium leading to the game between the Eagles and Bears.