PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Omar Salinas, a senior at PSJA Southwest ECHS, has signed a letter of intent to continue competing at the collegiate level.

Salinas signs with Mount Mercy University (Source: PSJA ISD)

Salinas signed the letter of intent on Thursday to continue his throwing career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He competed in shot put and discus at PSJA Southwest (PSJA SW), and is a 2021 Shotput Regional Qualifier.

Salinas has also broken records while competing at the school, ranking third in the PSJA SW all-time throwers list in both the shot put and discus.

Those accolades did not slow down Salinas in the classroom, as he is in the top 10 percent of his class, and even graduating with an Interdisciplinary Associate’s Degree.

Salinas plans to major in Biology during his time at Mount Mercy.