MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Southwest football team hopes a new head coach can lead to more positives results for the Javelinas.

PSJA Southwest, which finished with a 1-9 record last year, hired for Edinburg head coach J.J. Leija to take over the Javelinas’ football program.

The new head coach is instilling confidence in the Javelinas.

“We’re gonna go and show out,” said senior quarterback Logan Contreras. “Show people that it’s a different PSJA Southwest this year and make the playoffs. Show people that we’re not soft.”

A new coach means new philosophies for the Javelinas.

“Coach Longoria switched the offense, we’re learning it and adjusting,” said senior running back Jorge Aradillas. “Learning new stuff everyday. Just hoping for a better season than last year.”

PSJA Southwest opens the season on Friday against Palmview.