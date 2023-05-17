SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA baseball team will play in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

“We felt like we’ve had teams before in the past that should’ve been there and couldn’t get past the hump,” said PSJA baseball coach Marco Guajardo. “It’s either United, Alexander or Eagle Pass. We run into that wall.”

The Bears swept Laredo Alexander in the area round.

PSJA will face Laredo United in the third round.

“It’s very exciting,” said PSJA third baseman Andy Gamboa. “I’ve never been to the third round before so it’s something new.”

Laredo United beat PSJA earlier this year, but the Bears put together a better campaign.

PSJA won a share of the District 31-6A title. The Longhorns finished the regular season with a losing record.

The Longhorns have played well in the postseason, sweeping San Antonio Stevens and Los Fresnos to reach the third round.

“When somebody is hot, they’re going to keep battling,” said PSJA pitcher Vinny Cano. “As of right now they’re 4-0, that’s the record we’re worried about.”

The Bears and Longhorns will play a three-game series.

The first game will be in Laredo on Thursday night.

The Bears will host game two.

If a third game is necessary, the teams would play in Roma on Saturday afternoon.