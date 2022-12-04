CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North’s season came to an end with a 20-14 loss against Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division I Region IV title game.

The Raiders came up empty on multiple drives that ended in Corpus Christi Veterans’ red zone.

“That’s where we were the best in the regular season,” said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “This ball game we weren’t. They did a good job of stopping us in there.”

The Raiders end their season with a 13-1 record, the best season in school history.

