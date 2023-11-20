PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least one Valley football team will reach the fourth round of the playoffs.

PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans will meet in the third round for a second straight year.

The Raiders won last year’s game, 35-15.

“It’s good for the Valley having a third round playoff game together, so you know somebody is going to the fourth round from the Valley,” said PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann. “I mean, us last year and before that, it’s been a while, so it’s a good little situation for the Valley. Hopefully, everybody shows up and packs the stadium and makes it into a spectacle.”

Last year’s game was played at Sams Stadium in Brownville.

This year’s contest is will be played at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

“You know, it’s going to be a different atmosphere,” said PSJA North senior defensive back Leroy Palacios. “You know, last year, it was rainy. It was cold, and we traveled, but this year, it’s going to be at our house. It’s going to be clear skies. It’s going to be a good game.”

This year’s game will get underway at 4:00 pm. on Friday.