PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North softball team beat San Benito 1-0 to advance to the area round of the playoffs.

The bi-district matchup was a pitcher’s duel between San Benito’s Emily Delgado and PSJA North’s Ariella Saenz. No runs were scored through four innings.

The Raiders will play Laredo LBJ or San Antonio Harlan in the area round.