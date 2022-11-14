PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team beat Donna 41-7 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

While the score indicates a comfortable victory, the Raiders had some hiccups in the first half.

“We had a couple of turnovers early, PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said. “When we finally settled in, it became Raider football, but early in the football game, we kind of feeling our way through, trying to figure out what was going on.”

The Raiders will look to play mistake-free football in the area round.

PSJA North will face Corpus Christi Miller.

The Buccaneers have only lost one game this season.

“Looking forward to like making big plays with my teammates, you know, making plays,” said sophomore linebacker Steven Garza.

The Raiders and Buccaneers will play Friday night at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.