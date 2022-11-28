PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team is the third Valley team to head to a regional final in the last handful of years.

Mission Veterans (2018) and Pioneer (2020) also reached the fourth round.

The Raiders will face Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division I Region IV final on Saturday at Buc Stadium in Corpus Christi. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

PSJA North junior tight end Julius Arrendondo appreciates the support teams around the Valley have shown the Raiders.

“After one of us goes down, you know, we’re here to pick each other up,” Arrendondo said. “Especially our friends at different schools, like Bears, we have some at Vela. We have some Mercedes, we got them everywhere, so it’s just really very cool to see that everybody cares, we’re a Valley team.”

“They’re excited about it, that everybody’s watching them,” said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “Practice has been great without us having to even get on to them about focus, and it’s been good.”

The Raiders are not content on reaching the fourth round.

“To be able to be the last one standing, it’s always a big accomplishment,” junior running back Jaden Fuentes said. “We’re trying to do more than just be the last one standing. We’re trying to go win that title.”