HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five Valley teams reached the third round but only one, PSJA North, will get to play for a regional title.

The Raiders defeated Brownsville Veterans 35-15 in a 5A Division I regional semifinal at Sams Memorial Stadium.

PSJA North led 15-7 at halftime. The Raiders scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach.

“A hard fought ballgame with rain and great atmosphere,” said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “Crowd did a good job of getting into it. It was fun.”

The Raiders will face Corpus Christi Veterans in the regional final next week.

“Last year we were in third round and it didn’t go our way,” said PSJA North junior quarterback Ale Aparicio. “We came back this year and get our redemption.”

Regional semifinal scores

6A Division I

Austin Westlake 44, San Benito 7 (F)

6A Division II

Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0 (F)

5A Division I

PSJA North 35, Brownsville Veterans 15 (F)

CC Veterans 49, McAllen 14 (F)