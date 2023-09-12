PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Raiders are crushing the competition so far in 2023.

The Raiders have outscored their opponents 130-17, while battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Starting quarterback Ale Aparicio hasn’t played a snap this year. Several offensive lineman have gone down.

The Raiders are looking at the setbacks with a positive mindset.

“We’ve lost a few guys, our left tackle, he had a appendicitis,” said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “We’ve lost a few guys, they’ve done a good job of filling in. When those guys come back, it’s gonna be good down the road, because the setbacks we’ve had, we’ve been able to overcome them and other kids have stepped up. Good for us in a way.”

Julius Arrendondo has done a solid job filling in for Aparicio under center. Kaufmann says it’s only a matter of time before Aparicio makes his season debut.

“Right now, we’re talking about this week, maybe next week or after the bye week,” Kaufmann said. “We haven’t really decided yet, but we’re working him in. He’s getting a bunch of reps in practice. It could be anytime now.”

PSJA North will host McAllen in it’s first District 15-5A Division I contest on Thursday night at PSJA Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.