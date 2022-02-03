PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hector Solis, a Cross Country runner at PSJA North, has signed a letter of intent to run for the University of Texas at Austin.

Running is something that Solis has put plenty of time into, already having six years in the sport under his belt. Not only that, he puts in plenty of hours into training to get himself into the best shape he can.

“I remember during football practice, no matter what time we’d get there whether 6 or 7 o’clock, Hector was running around the campus,” Football head coach Marcus Kaufmann said at Solis’ signing ceremony. “Then it felt like 15-20 seconds later here comes Hector again coming back around the field. As we’d keep going at night, he was still out there running and running. Everything he’s going to get from this point on, he’s going to be successful because he knows how to work.”

The time and practice Solis has put in has paid off, allowing him to become a three-time Regional Qualifier and UIL State Meet Qualifier. Most recently putting up a personal 5K record of 15:09. He also placed first at the 31-6A district meet and finished over 20 seconds ahead of second place.

Solis has even taken his talents out of the state, competing at the Eastbay South Regional Meet in North Carolina, where he placed 12th overall.

All the success out of the classroom hasn’t blinded Solis to keeping up with his schooling in the classroom.

“My training and school go hand in hand,” Solis said. “I want to be the best I can be in and out of class.”

Solis will be graduating with an Associate Degree from South Texas College and looks forward to being able to use his time at UT to become not only a better athlete but a better person too.

“I’ll be working on a mathematics major,” Solis said. “I’d like to work for Dell, HP, or somewhere in the Computer Science field where I’d be able to use my math skills to help the community.”

He noted that this opportunity “wouldn’t be possible without the support of [his] family, school, school board, coaches, and community.”

Solis hopes that his own story can motivate someone to do something that they love.

“Keep your head to the grindstone,” he said. “If there’s something you want, go for it. There’s nothing stopping you.”