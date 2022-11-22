HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not often two schools from the Rio Grande Valley meet in the third round of the high school football playoffs.

PSJA North will take on Brownsville Veterans on Friday night for a chance to play in the 5A Division I Region IV final.

“It’s a really good deal for the Valley,” said PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann. “It shows that we do play good football down here. Also, we have McAllen playing on the other side.”

In addition to the three 5A schools, San Benito and Harlingen have reached the third round of the playoffs in 6A.

“We got a lot of guys playing right now,” Kaufmann said. “It’s good. Last year, there was two or three.”

Brownsville Veterans will host Friday’s game against at Sams Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

“Now we got this opportunity, and we want to make the most of it,” said Brownsville Veterans head football coach Kelley Lee. “It’s super exciting to be at home.”

The winner will play the winner of the McAllen/Corpus Christi Veterans game in the fourth round.