PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team had one of the most memorable seasons in program history in 2022.

The Raiders went undefeated in the regular season en route to winning the District 15-5A Division I title.

PSJA North reached the fourth round of the playoffs, where the Raiders came up a bit short against Corpus Christi Veterans, losing 20-14.

The loss serves as motivation for the team to do better this season.

“We got beat when we weren’t supposed to be beat,” said the team’s head coach, Marcus Kaufmann. “It refocuses you and gets you hungry for next round.”

The Raiders have high hopes for the upcoming season.

Just about every starter on offense and defense is back in 2023.

“Kind of starting as dark horse in Valley and working up to powerhouse, it’s a lot of hard work,” said senior receiver Isaac Willingham. “We understand to do things we did last year and even beyond that, it’s gonna take a lot of focus.”

The Raiders are predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine to reach the fifth round of the playoffs this year.

“We have a big target on our back with all the RGV teams trying to come at us since we were at the top making it to the fourth round,” said senior receiver Markus Rendon. “It gives us motivation to work harder and grind more and achieve. Make it to fourth round or higher to state.”

The Raiders kick off their season on Aug. 25 against PSJA.

PSJA North blanked PSJA last year, 49-0.