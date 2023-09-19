ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Memorial football team has dominated it’s opponents en route to a 4-0 start to the season.

It’s a far cry from the 2021 season, when the Wolverines posted a 1-9 mark in head coach Will Littleton’s first season.

“I’ve been saying since I got here that this place was ready to explode,” Littleton said. “Once we had some success and once the kids jumped on board, I knew there was talent here. There was talent everywhere. We just needed to develop them.”

Three of their four victories were won by at least 28 points.

“Coach Littleton tells us day-in and day-out that we have a really good opportunity to go 5-0,” said PSJA Memorial senior linebacker Isaac Mariscal. “All the guys are excited. I’m excited.”

The Wolverines will close out non-district play against Valley View on Friday, Sep. 22.

PSJA Memorial will begin District 16-5A Division II play on Oct. 6 against PSJA Southwest.

The Wolverines are one of three teams from the district to begin the season 4-0.

Roma and Pioneer are also undefeated.