ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Memorial football team improved in head coach Will Littleton’s second season in charge.

The Wolverines won one game in his first season. Last year, they finished with a 4-6 record and almost made the playoffs.

Their determined to secure a postseason berth in District 16-5A Division II.

“We have kids here to do it,” Littleton said. “They understand our system and they’re hungry. They had a great summer and ready to win some football games.

The Wolverines offensive line will play a key role in their success. Julian Lopez and Nick Thomas are a pair of standouts on the line.

“We bring everything, strength and speed,” said senior offensive lineman Nickolas Thomas. “We bring that mentality. We go into every game wanting to win.”

Memorial, which has a run-heavy offense, will be led under center by dual-threat quarterback Ryan Reyna. Reyna split time at quarterback last year.

“We have a good squad,” said junior receiver Arturo Gomez. “Our O-line, our quarterback is pretty good. Running backs are pretty good.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the team’s leading tackler from last year, Thomas Lopez, returns to help lead the Wolverines’ defense.

PSJA Memorial’s first game is on Aug. 24 against Juarez-Lincoln.