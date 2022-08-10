SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons, the PSJA Bears think they’ll have a shot to not only make it, but also win a district title.

The Bears’ district, 31-6A went from nine teams to six. Vela and PSJA North, which had great seasons in 2021, are no longer in the district.

“We do feel we have a great opportunity to be district champs in this district,” said head coach Lupe Rodriguez. “Our main goal is to win a district championship this year.”

The Bears are bringing back four starters on offense and four on defense.

One area they’re not to worried about is their passing game.

Junior Jaime Lopez will enter his third season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Receivers Christian Gamboa and Andy Castillo are also coming back, which Lopez says will benefit the rest of the offense.

“A lot of experience with chemistry, we’ve had it for two years already,” Lopez said. “The new guys, we’ve been working in the summer and I think that’ll match up well.”

“We’ve been with him 2,3 years,” said Gamboa. “It’s going to be a good year again.”

The Bears begin their season on Friday, Aug. 26th against rival PSJA North.