SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA baseball team had an excellent showing in the third round of the playoffs, sweeping Laredo United 2-0.

The Bears will face one of the top teams from the San Antonio area, San Antonio Johnson, in the regional semifinals.

“They’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of team speed,” said PSJA baseball coach Marco Guajardo. “They do play a lot of small ball. They’ll be tough.”

The Bears hit the ball well against United, scoring 17 runs over their two games against the Longhorns.

They say the key to being competitive this series is to remain calm at the plate and not get carried away.

“We’re hitting ball well, obviously,” said junior shortstop Jaime Lopez. “We scored nine runs in last game. If anything, we need to work on slowing game down for us.”

“Keep playing our own game and slow game down,” added senior pitcher/centerfielder Austin Flores. “Definitely stay within ourselves and not try to play too much big ball. Keep it small like we’ve been doing.”

PSJA and Johnson’s three-game series gets underway on Thursday night in Laredo.

Games two and three (if necessary), will be played in Laredo on Friday.