EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Progreso and Hidalgo boys soccer teams are advancing to the Region IV-4A Regional Tournament after picking up third round victories at H-E-B Park.

The Red Ants defeated IDEA Frontier 1-0.

Progreso, which has had successful playoff runs in recent memory, is returning to the postseason after a couple of years. In 2020, their season was cut short because of Covid-19. The school elected not to field a team last year.

“They’ve been waiting,” said Progreso boys soccer coach Gerardo Alanis. “Soccer is their life. They always push themselves to become better players and better people.”

Midfielder Cesar Cuenca scored the game’s only goal in the first half.

“He lost his sophomore year,” Alanis said. “He’s a captain. He’s a fighter.”

In the second game at H-E-B Park, Hidalgo blanked Vanguard Rembrandt 3-0.

Pirates forward Reynaldo Cantu opened the scoring in the first half with a volley to the far post.

4A Regional Quarterfinal Boys Scores

Progreso 1, IDEA Frontier 0 (F)

Hidalgo 3, Vanguard Rembrandt 0 (F)

5A Regional Quarterfinal Girls Scores

Gregory-Portland 4, McAllen Memorial 2 (F/OT)