CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team lost to Dripping Springs in the Region IV-5A final, 2-0.

The Tigers were up 1-0 at the half.

The Cowboys had several opportunities to score after the break. Shots by Andy Hinojosa and Alessandro Lara went just wide of Dripping Springs’ goal.

Porter’s loss means that the high school soccer season for the Rio Grande Valley comes to an end.