BROWNSVILLE, Porter (ValleyCentral) — Porter softball standout Gabriella Gonzalez signed her letter of intent to play at Jarvis Christian University.

Gonzalez, who was surrounded by friends and family at her signing ceremony, says it’s been her goal to suit up on the collegiate level for the Bulldogs.

“It feels like a boulder coming off my shoulders,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve always wanted to go to this college. I’ve always thought about it since I was a freshman.”