BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Porter midfielders Andy Hinojosa and Jesus Macias signed letters of intent to play soccer at Wiley College.

The Porter duo helped the Cowboys reached a Class 5A regional final as seniors.

“Well, it’s a great opportunity because I’m first in my family to make this jump to college level and play there,” Hinojosa said.

Wiley has recruited numerous Valley players in the past.

Macias is excited to play at Wiley with Hinojosa.

“If we do good in practice, we could start,” Macias said. “I’m so happy. It’s like a dream come true.”